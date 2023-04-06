Robert F Kennedy Jr to challenge Biden for White House

Robert F Kennedy Jr has filed election paperwork to run for US president in 2024 as a Democrat, the BBC reports.

The 69-year-old is the son of assassinated Senator Robert F Kennedy and nephew of President John F Kennedy.

The environmental lawyer’s campaign treasurer, John E Sullivan, confirmed the filing on Wednesday.

Mr Kennedy is an outspoken anti-vaccine campaigner. Instagram removed his account in 2021 for “repeatedly sharing debunked claims”, the company said.

US President Joe Biden has indicated he will run for re-election, though he has not yet formally declared his candidacy.

He was previously expected to launch his campaign in early April, but top aides say his timeline has shifted.