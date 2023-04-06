TopWorld

Robert F Kennedy Jr to challenge Biden for White House

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 6, 2023, 10:14
Less than a minute
GETTY IMAGES

Robert F Kennedy Jr has filed election paperwork to run for US president in 2024 as a Democrat, the BBC reports.

The 69-year-old is the son of assassinated Senator Robert F Kennedy and nephew of President John F Kennedy.

The environmental lawyer’s campaign treasurer, John E Sullivan, confirmed the filing on Wednesday.

Mr Kennedy is an outspoken anti-vaccine campaigner. Instagram removed his account in 2021 for “repeatedly sharing debunked claims”, the company said.

US President Joe Biden has indicated he will run for re-election, though he has not yet formally declared his candidacy.

He was previously expected to launch his campaign in early April, but top aides say his timeline has shifted.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 6, 2023, 10:14
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button