Robert F Kennedy Jr to challenge Biden for White House

Robert F Kennedy Jr has filed election paperwork to run for US president in 2024 as a Democrat, the BBC reports.
The 69-year-old is the son of assassinated Senator Robert F Kennedy and nephew of President John F Kennedy.
The environmental lawyer’s campaign treasurer, John E Sullivan, confirmed the filing on Wednesday.
Mr Kennedy is an outspoken anti-vaccine campaigner. Instagram removed his account in 2021 for “repeatedly sharing debunked claims”, the company said.
US President Joe Biden has indicated he will run for re-election, though he has not yet formally declared his candidacy.
He was previously expected to launch his campaign in early April, but top aides say his timeline has shifted.