Farmer in Artsakh comes under Azerbaijani fire

The Azerbaijani side once again violated the ceasefire regime today, targeting time Robert Beglaryan, a 48-year-old resident of the Khnapat community of Askeran region.
The latter was targeted by Azerbaijani servicemen at around while carrying out agricultural works with his “Belarus-82” tractor in the administrative area of Khnapat village at around 4 pm.
They fired at the resident of Artsakh from the adjacent combat positions using various firearms, as a result of which the agricultural works were stopped.
Information on the incident will be presented to the Russian peacekeeping troops.
