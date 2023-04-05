Farmer in Artsakh comes under Azerbaijani fire

The Azerbaijani side once again violated the ceasefire regime today, targeting time Robert Beglaryan, a 48-year-old resident of the Khnapat community of Askeran region.



The latter was targeted by Azerbaijani servicemen at around while carrying out agricultural works with his “Belarus-82” tractor in the administrative area of Khnapat village at around 4 pm.



They fired at the resident of Artsakh from the adjacent combat positions using various firearms, as a result of which the agricultural works were stopped.



Information on the incident will be presented to the Russian peacekeeping troops.