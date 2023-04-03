Israel’s Petah Tikva names park after Charles Aznavour

A public park in the city of Petah Tikva, Israel, was officially named after Charles Aznavour on Sunday, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Fr. Aghan Gogchian informs.

The decision was unanimously approved by the City Council of Petah Tikva, headed by Mayor Rami Greenberg.

Attending the ceremony were representatives of the Armenian clergy, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Israel, Arman Akobian.

The inscription on the plaque reads: Singer, songwriter, actor, world-known French crooner, who dedicated his life to his homeland Armenia and was bestowed the title of National Hero. During WWII, the Aznavour family saved dozens of Jewish families from extermination.