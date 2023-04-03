GRECO finds Armenia has made some progress to comply with recommendations on preventing corruption

The Council of Europe Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) today published a report on Armenia assessing progress made in implementing the recommendations issued to the country in the Fourth Round Evaluation Report (2015) on corruption prevention in respect of members of parliament, judges and prosecutors.

GRECO concludes that some steps have been made by Armenia to comply with the outstanding recommendations. Of the 18 recommendations issued in 2015, nine recommendations have now been implemented satisfactorily or have been dealt with in a satisfactory manner. Nine recommendations have been partly implemented.

One recommendation now considered as implemented satisfactorily, as compared to the latest compliance report of 2021, concerns the provision of mandatory training to all prosecutors on ethics and conduct and on the prevention of corruption , as well as the provision of confidential counselling within the prosecution service. GRECO also concluded that a recommendation relating to the effective supervision and enforcement of the rules on asset declaration applicable to members of parliament, judges and prosecutors had been dealt with in a satisfactory manner.

GRECO notes that the current level of compliance of Armenia with the recommendations is no longer “globally unsatisfactory” as it had concluded back in 2019.

GRECO asks the head of the Armenian delegation to provide a report on the measures taken to implement the outstanding recommendations by 31 March 2024 at the latest.