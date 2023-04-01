PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani force use RPG-7 grenade launchers as they violate the ceasefire – Artsakh MoD

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 1, 2023, 11:23
On March 31, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the eastern and southwestern directions of the line of contact, using small arms and RPG-7 grenade launchers.

In the area of Nakhichevanik village, the Azerbaijani side opened fire at the civilians working in the orchard. No casualties are reported.

The ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops.
As of 10:00 on April 1, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.

