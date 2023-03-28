Armenian Parliament Speaker briefs Bundestag President on Artsakh blockade, calls for sanctions against Azerbaijan

As part of the working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, the delegation headed by Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan met with the President of the Bundestag, Bärbel Bas.

The stable development of friendly relations between the two countries and the deepening of inter-parliamentary cooperation were emphasized. The parties stressed the importance of multi-layered parliamentary cooperation between the National Assembly and the Bundestag, mutual visits of lawmakers.

The National Assembly Speaker noted that Armenia attaches great importance to the implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and appreciates Germany’s support in this matter.

Presenting the post-war situation and talking about the need to provide quick solutions to the security issues in the region, the Armenian National Assembly Speaker noted that the no less devastating developments in the South Caucasus, around Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, are being overlooked by many.

Alen Simonyan briefed his counterpart on the crisis in the Lachin Corridor, the danger facing the 120,000 Artsakh residents under siege, and multifaceted humanitarian problems.

He noted that by continuing the policy of ethnic cleansing and creating unbearable living conditions, Azerbaijan , is forcing the local Armenian population to be forcibly deported in front of the eyes of the whole world.

The Speaker reminded that on February 22, the International Court of Justice in The Hague made a legally binding decision to apply an urgent measure against Azerbaijan, obliging the latter to take all necessary measures to ensure the uninterrupted movement of people, vehicles and cargo through the Lachin Corridor.

“We expect our German partners to take active steps to ensure the immediate implementation of the Court’s decision by Azerbaijan by applying sanctions against Azerbaijan,” he stressed.

He added that Armenia welcomes the German side’s efforts towards peace in the region, thanking the German government for supporting the decision to deploy a long-term EU monitoring mission in Armenia.

Referring to the troubled situation in the world, the parties confirmed the need for long-term peace. The President of the Bundestag thanked for the comprehensive information about the region, Armenia and the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh, and for the direct and open conversation, noting that he is ready to make efforts to improve the situation and strengthen democratic values within the scope of her authority. She added that wars are a human evil and first of all they mutilate destinies, causing pain and suffering, which is unacceptable and rejected by civilized humanity.

At the end of the meeting, the Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly invited the German counterpart to Armenia for an official visit.