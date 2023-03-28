Armenian FM discusses regional developments with the Ambassador of Spain

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Marcos Gómez Martínez, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Spain to the Republic of Armenia (residence in Moscow).

The interlocutors commended the positive dynamic of the development of relations between Armenia and Spain and exchanged views on the prospects of deepening the political dialogue. Тhe opportunities of expanding the bilateral cooperation in а number of spheres, including economy and information technologies, were discussed. Given the fact that Spain will assume the Presidency of the EU Council starting from July, different topics of the Armenia-EU partnership were touched upon, including the deployment of the EU Civil Monitoring Mission in Armenia.

During the meeting the interlocutors exchanged views on topics related to regional security and stability. Minister Mirzoyan touched upon Azerbaijan’s actions, including the recent aggressions againts the Republic of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, the rhetoric at the highest level and the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, emphasizing that such actions of Azerbaijan do not contribute to Armenia’s efforts to establish lasting peace in the region. Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the importance of lifting the blockade of the Lachin corridor as well as the importance of sending an international fact-finding mission to the corridor.