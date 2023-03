Armenia was defeated by Turkey 1-2 in a Euro-2024 qualifier in Yerevan.

It was Armenia that took the lead in the 10th minute after Turkey’s Ozan Kabak scored an own goal. Turkey’s Orkun Kökçü cancelled the goal in the 34th minute with a right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) sealed the score in the 64th minute with a right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Armenia will next take on Cyprus on March 28.