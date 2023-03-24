Bordeaux town hall set on fire in France pension protests

Bordeaux town hall has been set on fire as French protests continued over plans to raise the pension age, the BBC reports.

More than a million people took to the streets across France on Thursday, with 119,000 in Paris, according to figures from the interior ministry.

Police fired tear gas at protesters in the capital and 80 people were arrested across the country.

The demonstrations were sparked by legislation raising the retirement age by two years to 64.

Unions have called for further protests next Tuesday, which would coincide with King Charles III’s state visit to the country.

He scheduled to be in in the southwest city of Bordeaux on that day, where fire engulfed the front door of the town hall on Thursday evening after a day of protests and clashes.

It was not clear who was responsible for the blaze, which was quickly put out by firefighters.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin sought to quell any concerns ahead of the King’s trip, saying on Thursday night that security “poses no problem” and the monarch will be “welcomed and welcomed well.”