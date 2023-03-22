No troops and ammunition transported along Stepanakert-Ghabalishen-Lisagor road: Artsakh denies Azerbaijani claims

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread another disinformation claiming that the Armenian side, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, transported troops and ammunition along the Stepanakert-Ghabalishen-Lisagor forest road, Artsakh’s InfoCenter says.

In fact, only civilians and humanitarian goods are transported between the settlements of Artsakh, accompanied by peacekeeping troops.

The normal communication between the capital and some villages of Shushi region has been interrupted since December 12, 2022, due to the blockade of the Stepanakert-Goris interstate highway by Azerbaijan.

Taking into account the complex geographical relief of that mountain road, the traffic is organized by large vehicles, which the Azerbaijani side tries to present as military transport.

“The Russian peacekeepers fulfilled their function, fixed in the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020. Taking into account the sabotage attack on Artsakh police officers on March 5 and the additional security risks, the Russian side ensured the safe movement of civilians and cargo,” the InfoCenter says.