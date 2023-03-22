Lachin corridor: The White House urges the sides to deescalate the situation

The US urges all sides to deescalate, John Kirby NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications in the White House, told reporters at a briefing, when asked to comment on the blockade of the Lachin corridor.

“We don’t want to see any of this violence, and we want to see all sides take appropriate steps to deescalate the tension and to stop the violence,” Mr. Kirby said.

meanwhile, he refrained from answering a question on the presence of 2,000 Russian peacekeepers in the region.

The Lachin corridor – the only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and the rest of the world – has been blocked by Azerbaijani pseudo activists for over 100 days now.





