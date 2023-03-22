EU mission a tool to reinforce the peace process – Armenian FM

For Armenia, the EU mission is another tool that should serve the overall peace process, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a Q&A session at the National Assembly.

“There are interpretations claiming that the Armenian side is resorting to provocations hiding behind the back of the mission. First, the Armenian side does not resort to provocations at all. Second, for Armenia the EU mission is solely a tool that should reinforce the peace process, stability in the region, as well as assess the situation on the ground and report it to EU partners,” he said.

The European Union launched the EU civilian mission in Armenia (EU Mission in Armenia / EUMA) on February 20 under the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP).

The EUMA was formally established by a Council Decision on 23 January 2023. Through its deployment on the Armenian side of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the objectives are to contribute to stability in the border areas of Armenia, build confidence and human security in conflict affected areas, and ensure an environment conducive to the normalization efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan supported by the EU.