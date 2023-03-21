In 21st century, Azerhaijani pseudo eco-activists threatening to kill Armenians – Marukyan

It’s never enough for a bloodthirsty regime and its puppets to starve 120000 people of Nagorno Karabakh, says Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large at the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affaira.

“Now their pseudo-eco-activist threatens to kill all Armenians and literally drink their blood. Are we truly in the 21st century? Is there a civilized world somewhere around?” Marukyan said in a Twitter post.

It's never enough for a bloodthirsty regime and its puppets to starve 120000 people of Nagorno Karabakh. Now their pseudo-eco-activist threatens to kill all Armenians and literally drink their blood. Are we truly in the 21st century? Is there a civilized world somewhere around? pic.twitter.com/OIjh7F7Rf2 — Edmon Marukyan (@edmarukyan) March 20, 2023

Azerbaijani pseudo eco-activists have been keeping the Lachin corridor – the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and the rest of the world – for 100 days now.