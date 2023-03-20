Cyprus President meets Armenian Catholics Aram I

President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday held his first meeting with His Holiness Aram I, catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, at the presidential palace, Cyprus Mail reports.

During the meeting, the Patriarch expressed confidence that the new President, with his political experience, will open a new chapter for Cyprus that will lead it to new achievements.

The Patriarch added that the presidency of a country in times when there are many conflicts around the world, but especially in the region, is a challenge.

He also referred to the long-standing and close relations of the Church and the people of Armenia with Cyprus.