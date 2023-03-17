YouTube reinstates Donald Trump’s channel

YouTube has reinstated Donald Trump’s account following a two-year suspension from the video-sharing platform, the BBC reports.

The move follows similar decisions taken by Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, and Elon Musk-owned Twitter.

The former US president was banned from posting YouTube videos in January 2021, with YouTube saying at the time that his channel had broken its rules over the incitement of violence.

But his account is now back online, according to YouTube’s press account.

“Starting today, the Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and can upload new content,” Google-owned YouTube wrote on Twitter