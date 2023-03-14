NATO’s former Secretary General visits entrance of Lachin corridor

A delegation led by the founding chairman of the international political consulting organization Rasmussen Global and former Secretary General of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen visited the entrance of Lachin corridor.

In Goris, Mr. Rasmussen met with people stranded in Armenia due to the closure of the corridor.

The Lachin corridor – the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and therefore the rest of the world – has been closed by Azerbaijanis since December 12, leading to a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

On Monday Anders Fogh Rasmussen held meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, other officials.