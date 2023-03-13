Armenian President congratulates Pope Francis on 10th anniversary of enthronement

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has congratulated Pope Francis on the 10th anniversary of enthronement.

“Armenia attaches spec importance to relations with the Holy See based on common civilizational and Christian values,” the President said.

He voiced confidence that His Holiness wouldcontinue to greatly contribute to global peace and solidarity.

My sincere congratulations to @Pontifex on 10 anniversary of the election. Armenia attaches spec importance to relations with Holy See based on common civilizational & Christian values. Confident that His Holiness will continue to greatly contribute to global peace & solidarity. pic.twitter.com/koX3PhTWgo — Vahagn Khachaturyan (@President_Arm) March 13, 2023

Pope Francis visited Armenia in June 2017. “Visit to the First Christian Nation” was the motto of His Holiness Pope Francis’s visit to Armenia. The official logo of the visit depicted Biblical Mount Ararat and the Monastery of Khor Virap – a holy place which had played an exceptional role in the dissemination of Christianity.

During his three day visit Pope Francis had a very tight agenda in Armenia. During his pilgrimage Pope visited The Armenian Genocide memorial and paid tribute to all the victims. The Pope laid a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the Eternal Flame, where the clergy performed the intercessory prayer, asking for the mediation of the holy martyrs.

The Ecumenical ceremony and the Prayer for Peace performed by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Holiness Supreme Patriarch Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II took place in the Republic Square in Yerevan.