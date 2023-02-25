Turkish journalists detained over earthquake reports

Freelance journalist Mir Ali Koçer was 200 miles from the epicentre when Turkey was struck by a deadly earthquake on 6 February. Grabbing his camera and microphone, he drove down to the affected region to interview survivors.

He shared stories of survivors and rescuers on Twitter and is now under investigation on suspicion of spreading “fake news” and could face up to three years in jail, the BBC reports.

He is one of at least four journalists being investigated for reporting or commenting on the earthquake.

Press freedom groups say dozens more have been detained, harassed or prevented from reporting.

At least 50,000 people were killed when earthquakes hit both Turkey and Syria.

Turkey’s authorities have not commented on the detentions.