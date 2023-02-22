UN Court says Baku should ensure free movement along Lachin corridor, rejects Azerbaijan’s request

The Republic of Azerbaijan shall in accordance with its obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions, the UN Court said today.

The International Court of Justice today indicated a provisional measure against Azerbaijan. The Order was read out by President of the Court Joan Donoghue.

The Court concluded that the conditions for the indication of provisional measures by Armenia are met. “It is therefore necessary for the Court to indicate certain measures in order to protect the rights claimed by Armenia,” Joan Donoghue said.

The Court observed that, since 12 December 2022, the connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia via the Lachin Corridor has been disrupted. The Court notes that a number of consequences have resulted from this situation and that the impact on those affected persists to this date

“The information available to the Court indicates that the disruption on the Lachin Corridor has impeded the transfer of persons of Armenian national or ethnic origin hospitalized in Nagorno-Karabakh to medical facilities in Armenia for urgent medical care. The evidence also indicates that there have been hindrances to the importation into Nagorno-Karabakh of essential goods, causing shortages of food, medicine and other life-saving medical supplies,” the ruling reads.

The Court noted that the Trilateral Statement of December 9, 2020, provides, inter alia, that the Lachin Corridor, “which will provide a connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia . . . shall remain under

the control of the Russian Federation peacemaking forces”. It recalled that the Statement further states that “Azerbaijan shall guarantee the security of persons, vehicles and cargo moving along the Lachin

Corridor in both directions”.

At the same time, the Court rejected Azerbaijan’s request for provisional measure against Armenia.