iGorts 2023: Armenia invites Diaspora specialists to work at government agencies

The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia has begun accepting applications for the “iGorts-2023” program, which gives Diaspora professionals the opportunity to work in more than twenty Armenian state agencies for one year. Diaspora specialists who have a Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of five years of work experience or a Master’s degree (equivalent or higher) and three years of professional work experience are eligible to apply for the program.

Applications for 2023 will be open until April 5 in Armenian, English and Russian. Professionals who successfully pass the final round of interviews will start working in their respective agencies from September 1, 2023.

Program participants will be provided with an air ticket (to and from Armenia), a monthly salary of 336,000 drams during the programme, health insurance and payment of a residence permit for one year.

Candidates can complete their application on the website of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.

The “iGorts” program is being implemented for the 4th time. It is the first programme in the history of the Republic of Armenia to engage Armenian specialists from the Diaspora to work for the Armenian government and other agencies at the state level. One hundred fifty specialists from Diaspora have already been employed in Armenian and Artsakh governmental agencies within the framework of this program. After completing the program, more than 60% of our participants have permanently established themselves in Armenia, and some work in senior positions.