FM Mirzoyan meets with Armenian rescuers in Turkey

On February 15, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan visited the earthquake-affected city of Adiyaman, where he met the rescue team of Armenia carrying out search and rescue operations since February 8, and also familiarized with the process of distributing humanitarian aid sent by the Republic of Armenia on the eve.

The commander of the search and rescue squad of Armenia presented to Minister Mirzoyan the work carried out by the Armenian rescue workers in the city affected by the disaster, noting that in cooperation with their colleagues, they managed to get three people out of the ruins.