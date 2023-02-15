Armenian, Turkish FMs hold talks in Ankara

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Special Representative of Armenia for dialogue with Turkey Ruben Rubinyan have arrived in Turkey.

Turkey’s Special representative for dialogue with Armenia Serdar Kilic welcomed them at the airport, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Turkey Ararat Mirzoyan and Mevlut Cavusoglu held a tête-à-tête meeting in Ankara. The meeting will continue with the participation of the delegations of the two countries.

After the talks the top diplomats of the two countries will make a statement for the press.

Minister Mirzoyan will then meet the Armenian rescue team that carries out search and rescue operations in the earthquake-affected city of Adiyaman.