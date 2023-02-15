Armenia, Turkey agree to jointly restore the Ani Bridge

Armenia and Turkey have agreed to jointly repair the Ani Bridge on the border between the two countries, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu.

They will also “take care of other infrastructure” ahead of the full opening of the border.

“Our meeting today is taking place after a disaster that took many lives, but being in Turkey at this difficult moment, I once again want to reaffirm Armenia’s readiness to build peace in the region, and in particular, the commitment to completely normalizing relations with Turkey, establishing diplomatic relations and opening the border between Armenia and Turkey,” Mirzoyan said.

“Today we have discussed some details of this process, we have agreed to jointly repair the Ani bridge and take care of the relevant infrastructure before the full opening of the border,” the Foreign Minister added.

Within the framework of the visit to Turkey, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will meet the Armenian rescue team that carries out search and rescue operations in the earthquake-affected city of Adiyaman.