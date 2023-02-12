Heartwarming to see the support Armenia has provided to Turkey – Toivo Klaar

It is heartwarming to see the support Armenia has provided to Turkey, Toivo Klaar, EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia said in a Twitter post.

“In the face of so much tragedy in Turkey it is heartwarming to see the support that it’s neighbor Armenia has provided and the positive response this has engendered,” Klaar tweeted.

In the face of so much tragedy in 🇹🇷it is heartwarming to see the support that it’s neighbour 🇦🇲has provided and the positive response this has engendered. pic.twitter.com/GHhkmCGMmC — Toivo Klaar (@ToivoKlaar) February 12, 2023

On Saturday Armenia sent 100 tons of humanitarian aid Turkey via the Margara Bridge on the border between the two countries.

The border gate between Turkey and Armenia opened for the first time in 30 years to allow aid for victims of the devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey.

Turkey’s special envoy for Armenia, Serdar Kilic, tweeted photos of trucks passing through the checkpoint.

“”I will always remember the generous aid sent by the people of Armenia to help alleviate the sufferings of our people in the earthquake stricken region in Turkey,” Kilic said, thanking Armenian officials.