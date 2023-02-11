Turkey reacts to humanitarian aid from Armenia

Turkey has reacted to the humanitarian aid from Armenia.

“In addition to a team of 28 rescuers and technical equipment sent immediately after the earthquake, 5 truckloads of 100 tons of food, medicine, water and other emergency aid packages from the Armenian people left for Adyyaman, passing through the Alican border gate this morning,” Serdar Kilic, Turkey’s Special Representative for the negotiations with Armenia, said in a Twitter post.



He expressed gratitude to Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan and Deputy Parliament Speaker, Special Representative for negotiations with Turkey Ruben Rubinyan for the efforts to make this happen.

“I will always remember the generous aid sent by the people of Armenia to help alleviate the sufferings of our people in the earthquake-stricken region in Turkey,” he said.

Depremin hemen akabindeki 28 kişilik A/K ekibi ve teknik ekipmana ilaveten,Ermenistan halkının 5 TIR dolusu 100 tonluk gıda,ilaç,su ve sair acil yardım paketi de bu sabah Alican sınır kapısından geçerek Adıyaman'a doğru yola çıktı.Teşekkürler @RubenRubinyan teşekkürler Ermenistan pic.twitter.com/Val0BC9pbp — Serdar KILIÇ (@serdarkilic9) February 11, 2023

Armenia has sent humanitarian aid to Turkey on Saturday. The trucks crossed the Margara Bridge on the border between the two countries.

The last time a vehicle crossed the Margara bridge was 30 years ago. The Armenian-Turkish border has been closed since.