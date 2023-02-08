Qatari investors to bid for Manchester United 

Qatari investors are planning an incredible mega-money swoop for Manchester United and want to give manager Erik ten Hag the financial backing to lead the club back to the top, Daily Mail reports.

Sources have disclosed a group of private, high-wealth individuals based in the oil-rich state, buoyed by Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup, have set their sights on a club they view as ‘football’s crown jewels’.

They will make an offer for United in the coming days, ahead of the mid-February deadline set by the Glazers, and are confident their bid will blow the competition out of the water.

A successful bid would see Manchester’s two clubs on opposite sides of the Qatar-Abu Dhabi rivalry. It would also see Qatari-owned United go up against Saudi-owned Newcastle. The Gulf neighbours are fierce rivals.

The takeover would need Premier League approval and may face opposition in some quarters, given concerns over the country’s human rights record.

The Emir of Qatar, head of its absolute monarchy, Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is a committed United fan who is well aware of the club’s history.