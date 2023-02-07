New magnitude 5.5 quake reported in central Turkey

A new strong earthquake is has been reported in central Turkey.

The US Geological Survey says a 5.5 magnitude tremor was at a depth of 10km near the town of Golbasi.

Meanwhile, the France-based European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) put the strength of the quake near Golbasi at 5.6, adding that it was at a depth of 2km.

Both agencies said the tremor happened at 03:13 GMT on Tuesday. They provided no further details.

South-eastern Turkey has been rocked by a series of aftershocks since the deadly earthquake near the city of Gaziantep (Aintap) on Monday morning.

A rescue operation is under way across much of southern Turkey and northern Syria following a huge earthquake that has killed more than 4,300 people.

The 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday while people were asleep.

A 7.5-magnitude tremor then hit at around 13:30 local time (10:30 GMT), which officials said was “not an aftershock.”

The country’s disaster agency says more than 2,900 people were killed in Turkey alone after the first quake, and more than 15,000 were injured.

More than 1,400 people are reported to have died in Syria.

Rescuers are racing to save people trapped beneath the rubble after thousands of buildings collapsed in both countries.