Armenian FM notes progress in the dialogue with Turkey

Armenia and Turkey are holding dialogue on opening of borders and establishment of diplomatic relations, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin.

He reiterated Armenia’s willingness to sincerely engage in the process and bring it to a logical end as soon as possible.

The Foreign Minister noted that “there is certain progress.” “Although the progress is slow, it is very positive that we have results on the ground. You may know that Armenia and Turkey have recently decided to lift the ban on air cargo transportation. This was another positive step, and we do hope that the process will proceed more dynamically and the achievements will be more tangible,” Mirzoyan said.

He reiterated Armenia’s commitment to having a peaceful, cooperative and stable region .