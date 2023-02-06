Croatian FM to visit Armenia

On February 7-8, Foreign Minister of Croatia Gordan Grlić Radman will pay an official visit to Armenia. On February 8, the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Croatia will take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, which will be followed by the joint press conference.

In the framework of the visit, the Foreign Minister of Croatia will meet the President of Armenia, the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Catholicos of All Armenians, the President of the National Assembly and other officials