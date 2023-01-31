Joe Biden rules out sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has ruled out sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, despite renewed calls from Ukrainian officials for air support, the BBC reports.

Asked by a reporter on Monday if the US would be providing the planes, Mr Biden replied simply “no.”

His comment comes a day after Germany’s leader also ruled out sending fighter jets.

Ukraine has said it needs the jets to take control of its airspace in its ongoing war with Russia.

F-16 Fighting Falcons are widely considered one of the world’s most reliable fighter jets and are used by other countries, such as Belgium and Pakistan.

Mr Biden has repeatedly rebuffed Ukraine’s pleas for the jets, instead focusing on providing military support in other areas.

The US announced last week that it would supply Kyiv with 31 Abrams tanks, with the UK and Germany also pledging similar support.

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Andrii Melnyk, welcomed that announcement but asked allies for the creation of a “fighter jet coalition” that would also provide Ukraine with Eurofighters, Tornados, French Rafales and Swedish Gripen jets.