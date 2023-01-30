Russia interested in the security and prosperity of the South Caucasus – MFA

We are connected with the Transcaucasian republics by a common history, spiritual and cultural affinity, strong bonds of friendship between peoples.

Russia, which directly borders the South Caucasus, is interested in the stability and prosperity of the region, the unblocking and mutually beneficial use of its transport infrastructure, logistic, trade, investment, and technological opportunities, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in response to a question submitted during a press conference dedicated to the results of the past year.

“This is precisely what our diplomacy is aiming at,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“We are working intensively to overcome the conflict potential accumulated in the region. In this regard, one of the priority tasks is the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. The basis for this are the statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020, January 11, November 26, 2021 and October 31, 2022. We are convinced that the success of the process depends entirely on strict adherence to these tripartite agreements,” the Ministry said.

As for the normalization of relations between Ankara and Yerevan, the Ministry said “it was under Russian auspices that this undertaking was launched in January 2022, when the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey met for the first time in Moscow.”

“We keep in close contact with both of them to this day. We welcome the latest developments that open up prospects for the restoration of Armenian-Turkish ties, which will contribute to the further improvement of the regional situation,” the Foreign Ministry concluded.