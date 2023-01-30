Armenian MFA concerned by violence against Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has voiced concern over the recent acts of violence against Armenians and the Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem.

“We are deeply concerned by recent acts of violence and vandalism targeting Christian religious institutions in Jerusalem including Armenian Patriarchate and the Armenian residents of the Old City,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan said in a Twitter post.

Late in the evening of January 28, two Jewish extremists tried to obstruct the traffic on the Armenian Patriarchate street, then hit the car of Armenian young people returning home from work, Chancellor at the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

Another group of extremists attacked the Armenian Patriarchate.