Armenian FM briefs Egyptian counterpart on deteriorating humanitarian situation in Artsakh

On January 29, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shukri, who is in Armenia within the delegation of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of Egypt.

Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the importance of the first official visit of the Egyptian leader to Armenia in the history of bilateral relations. Both sides noted that high-level mutual visits give a new impetus to the development of Armenian-Egyptian cooperation.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Egypt exchanged views on the prospects of further deepening the current cooperation in the spheres of trade and economy, high technologies and tourism. The parties also underscored the importance of expanding the bilateral legal framework. The strengthening of cooperation between the two countries on multilateral platforms was touched upon.

The interlocutors discussed issues of international and regional security and stability.

The process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations was touched upon.

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed Sameh Shukri on the daily deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor, emphasizing that Azerbaijan is flagrantly violating the provisions of the Trilateral Statement of November 9, 2020 and international humanitarian law. The Armenian side stressed that Azerbaijan aims to subject the Armenians of Artsakh to ethnic cleansing.

Foreign Minister of Armenia highlighted the need for efficient and immediate steps by the international community towards unblocking the Lachin Corridor, and restoring safe and unimpeded communication between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ararat Mirzoyan also briefed his counterpart on the latest developments of the normalization process of Armenia-Turkey relations.