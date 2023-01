Gas supply to be restored in Stepanakert, but cut in the regions – Artsakh InfoCenter

Today, from 15:00, gas supply will be restored for the population of Stepanakert, Artsakh’s InfoCenter reports.

However, the gas supply to regions will be stopped. The decision has been made due to the high load of the energy system.



Gas stations in Stepanakert will continue to work.

The population is urged to be careful and follow the safety rules.