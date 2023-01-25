Azerbaijan commencing arbitration against Armenia under Bern Convention: Yerevan says it could have detrimental impact on environment

On 18 January 2023, the Republic of Armenia received notice that the Republic of Azerbaijan is commencing an arbitration against Armenia under the Bern Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats (the “Bern Convention”), the Office of Armenia’s representative on international legal issues informs.



Armenia regrets that Azerbaijan has chosen to pursue an adversarial process under an international instrument the very purpose of which is “to promote … cooperation” among States “to conserve wild flora and fauna and their natural habitats.” Armenia has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to the conservation of the region’s wildlife and preservation of the environment, including through its close engagement with the Bern Convention’s monitoring and other bodies.



Armenia is committed to the protection and conservation of the environment and will continue to comply with its obligations under international environmental instruments, including the Bern Convention․

Armenia’s environmental record also speaks for itself. Armenia is concerned that the issues raised by Azerbaijan in the form of a legal dispute have nothing to do with the purpose of the Berne Convention and could have detrimental impacts for the region’s environment, which was significantly harmed as a result of Azerbaijan’s aggressive wars in the past years.

Armenia is concerned that the issues raised by Azerbaijan in the form of a legal dispute have nothing to do with the purpose of the Berne Convention.



