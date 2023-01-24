Armenian FM, European Parliament’s rapporteur on Armenia discuss situation in Artsakh

On a working visit to Brussels, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Andrey Kovatchev, the European Parliament’s standing rapporteur on Armenia.

The sides touched upon the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor. Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that Azerbaijan should immediately restore the normal operation of the Lachin Corridor in accordance with provisions of the November 9 Trilateral Statement.

Issues related to Armenia-EU partnership were also discussed. In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan highly appreciated the EU Council’s decision to deploy a monitoring mission in Armenia adopted the day before.