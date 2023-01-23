PACE to hold debate on consequences of Lachin corridor blockade

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe will hold a current affair debate on “Addressing the humanitarian consequences of the blockade of the Lachin corridor.”

The Assembly will also hold a current affairs debates on “Recent tensions between Pristina and Belgrade.”

The winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly kicked off in Strasbourg today. There will be addresses by the Prime Minister of Iceland Katrin Jakobsdóttir and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. The Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić will present her communication to PACE members. The Assembly will also elect its President and Vice-Presidents.

Combating violence against women will also be a focus of the session, with a first debate on conflict-related sexual violence, and a second joint debate on the Istanbul Convention, on the role and responsibility of men and boys in stopping gender-based violence against women and girls, and on finding solutions for marital captivity.

Other topics on the agenda include the environmental impact of armed conflict, Daesh foreign fighters and their families returning from Syria and elsewhere, and the ethical, cultural and educational challenges of contact tracing applications.