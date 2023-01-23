France will be happy to participate in the new European mission in Armenia – FM

France will be happy to participate in the new European mission in Armenia, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said in a Twitter post.

“This decision is very important and France will be happy to participate in this European mission,” she tweeted.

#Arménie #Azerbaijan | Cette décision est très importante et la France sera heureuse de participer à cette mission européenne. https://t.co/Vgyzosujrn — Catherine Colonna (@MinColonna) January 23, 2023

The EU Council today agreed to establish a civilian European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) under the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP). The objective of the Mission is to contribute to stability in the border areas of Armenia, build confidence on the ground, and ensure an environment conducive to normalization efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan supported by the EU.