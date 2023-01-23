PoliticsTop

France will be happy to participate in the new European mission in Armenia – FM

Siranush Ghazanchyan January 23, 2023, 22:40
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna listens during a news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (not pictured) in Berlin, Germany May 24, 2022. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

France will be happy to participate in the new European mission in Armenia, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said in a Twitter post.

“This decision is very important and France will be happy to participate in this European mission,” she tweeted.

The EU Council today agreed to establish a civilian European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) under the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP). The objective of the Mission is to contribute to stability in the border areas of Armenia, build confidence on the ground, and ensure an environment conducive to normalization efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan supported by the EU.

