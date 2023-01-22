Armenian FM to meet Stoltenberg, Borrell in Brussels

On January 23-25, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working vosot to Brussels.



Ararat Mirzoyan will make a speech at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, where he will address issues of stability and security in the South Caucasus, the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the blocking of the Lachin Corridor, the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement process, and the Armenia-EU interaction.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs will also answer the questions of the members of the European Parliament.



Within the framework of his visit to Brussels, Minister Mirzoyan will also have meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib.