Defense Minister visits the site of deadly fire in Gegharkunik region

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan, accompanied by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Major General Eduard Asryan and high-ranking military personnel, visited the 2nd Army Military Corps.



After honoring the memory of the servicemen who died in the fire on January 19 with a moment of silence, the Minister of Defense introduced the newly appointed commander of the military unit, Colonel Garegin Poghosyan, to the command staff of the military unit.

The Minister of Defense visited the scene of the fire that broke out in the barracks of the engineering infantry company. The Chief of the Military Police of the RA Ministry of Defense, Major General Ashot Zakaryan presented some details regarding the incident to the Minister of Defense.

The Minister of Defense expressed confidence that all issues and the circumstances of the case will be fully clarified during the proceedings. He instructed the heads of the responsible departments to pay close attention to fire safety rules in order to completely exclude similar cases.



Suren Papikyan also visited the construction sites of modular barracks and gave appropriate instructions.

Fifteen servicemen of the Ministry of Defense were killed as fire raged through the military barracks in the village of Azat. Investigation into the incident is under way.