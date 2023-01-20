Artsakh lawmakers thank European partners for targeted statements, expect practical steps to follow

Artsakh lawmakers have expressed gratitude to the European Parliament’s Friendship Group with Artsakh and to all MEPs who have given a targeted assessment to the grave situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions.

“With the resolution entitled “Humanitarian Consequences of the Blockade in Nagorno-Karabakh,” our European partners demand from the authorities of Azerbaijan to stop the physical and psychological pressures on the 120,000 people of Nagorno-Karabakh, and to stop the harassment of the Armenian people in general, to return to the constructive field and to lift the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh within the framework of their assumed responsibilities, thereby preventing further confrontation,” Artsakh MPs said.

They voiced hope that practical steps would follow the resolution adopted by the European Parliament in order to prevent the humanitarian disaster in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On Thursday the European Parliament adopted a resolution on “Humanitarian consequences of the blockade in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

The Parliament deplored the severe humanitarian crisis caused by the current blockade of the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh by self-proclaimed environmentalists from Azerbaijan. With the corridor being the only road connecting the war-torn region with Armenia and the outside world, MEPs urged Azerbaijan to re-open it immediately, in order to enable freedom of movement and ensure access to essential goods and services for the most vulnerable.