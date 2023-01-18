World’s oldest person, French nun Sister André, dies aged 118

The world’s oldest person, French nun Lucile Randon, has died aged 118, the BBC reports.

Ms Randon – who assumed the name Sister André when she became a nun in 1944 – died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon, France.

Born in 1904 in southern France, she lived through two world wars and dedicated much of her life to Catholicism.

“Only the good Lord knows” the secret of her longevity, she told reporters.

Born when Tour de France had only been staged once, Sister André also saw 27 French heads of state.

A spokesman from her nursing home, David Tavella, shared news of her death with reporters on Tuesday.

“There is great sadness but… it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it’s a liberation,” Mr Tavella said.

Sister André was said to have a close relationship with her brothers. She once told reporters one of her fondest memories was their safe return from fighting at the end of World War One.