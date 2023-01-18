Swedish MPs call for immediate reopening of Lachin corridor

The Sweden-Armenia Friendship Group of the Swedish Riksdag, members of the Swedish delegation to PACE and members of the Swedish delegation to OSCE PA have issued a statement regarding the continuing blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

Since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan bas blockaded the Lachin Conidor – the only laud route to the outside world for 120.000 Armenians in Nagoruo­ Karabakh. The blockade has hindered the delivery of essential supplies such as food, medicines, gas etc.

“This action by Azerbaijan constitutes a dear violation of human rights and can risk severe humanitarian consequences,” the Swedish MPs say.

The lawmakers express deep concern over the current situation and condemn the blockade backed by the Azerbaijani government and call for an immediate end to this unprovoked aggression.

They call on Azerbaijan to urgently reopen the corridor to ensure free movement, including for humanitarian and commercial use, through the corridor and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.

“We urge the government of Azerbaijan to fulfill its obligations under this statement and call for utmost restraint in terms of both actions and rhetoric. We also call on the international community to take action and prevent the humanitarian crisis in the region,” the MP say.

They stress that the situation should be settled through negotiations and peaceful dialogue.