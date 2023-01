Azerbaijan again disrupts the operation of only pipeline supplying gas to Artsakh

Azerbaijan again disrupted the work of the only pipeline supplying gas to Artsakh from Armenia.

The Artsakhgas company informs that gas is not supplied to the republic and currently the gas in the pipes is being used.

The Azerbaijani side disrupted the gas supply to Artsakh for a few hours on Tuesday. In mid-December Artsakh was cut off from gas supply for three days.