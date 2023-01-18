Armenian Parliament Speaker offers condolences over deadly helicopter crash in Ukraine

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan has offered condolences over the deadly helicopter crash in Ukraine.

“It was with deep sadness that I learned about the terrible news – the heicopter crash in Brovary, which took many lives, including children, Minister of Internal Affairs Monastyrsky and other officials. My sincere condolences to families and friends, deputies of Verkhovna Rada and the friendly people of Ukraine,” Simonyan said in a Twitter post.

З глибоким сумом дізнався про жахливу новину -катастрофу гвинтокрила в #Бровари, яка забрала багато життів, зокрема дітей, МВС Монастирського та інших посадовців. Мої щирі співчуття родинам та друзям, депутатам @verkhovna_rada та дружньому народу #України 🇺🇦.

@r_stefanchuk

The three main figures in Ukraine’s interior ministry have been killed in a helicopter crash beside a nursery in an eastern suburb of the capital Kyiv.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, 42, died alongside his first deputy minister and state secretary.

Fourteen people died when the helicopter came down in Brovary around 08:30 local time (06:30 GMT), including one child, authorities said.

There is no indication the crash was anything other than an accident.