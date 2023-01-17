Azerbaijan cuts gas supply to Artsakh, again

Azerbaijan has once again blocked the only pipeline supplying gas to the Republic of Artsakh from Armenia, depriving 120 000 people in Artsakh of the opportunity to use natural gas, Artsakh’s InfoCenter reports.

Artsakhgas CJC informs that the gas supply in the republic was stopped as of 13:00.

Azerbaijan has been blocking the Lachin corridor – the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and therefore the rest of the world – since December 12.

The gas supply was once again cut off for three days in mid-December. The Azerbaijanis are also preventing the repairing of the only high-voltage power line supplying electricity to Artsakh, which has resulted in periodic blackouts.