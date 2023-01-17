At OSCE, France reiterates call for immediate opening of Lachin corridor

At the special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council initiated by Armenia, France reiterated its call for the immediate and unconditional restoration of freedom and security of movement through the Lachin corridor, respecting the rights of the local population.

The representative of France reiterated the commitment to support, alongside the European Union, the search for progress on the subjects under negotiation between Armenia and Azerbaijan with a view to establishing lasting peace in the region. France also confirmed its committeemen to contribute to this objective in cooperation with all partners and stakeholders.