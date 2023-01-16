Canadian House Committee to hold emergency meeting on Artsakh blockade

At the initiative of the Bloc Quebecois Party and with the support of the Conservative Party of Canada, the House Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs will soon hold an emergency meeting on the ongoing Artsakh blockade.

“Conservatives on Canada’s Foreign Affairs Committee are working with other opposition parties to convene urgent hearings on the Artsakh/ Nagorno-Karabakh blockade. Our committee must meet this week. Azerbaijan must end the blockade,” MP Garnett Genius said in a Twitter post.

The Lachin corridor – the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and the rest of the world – has been blocked by Azerbaijanis under fake environmental pretext.