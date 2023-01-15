Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Armenia and Armenian traditions

In a video shared by Inter Milan, former Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan guides fans through the traditions of Armenia.
Related Articles
Rosa Linn shines spotlight on Artsakh blockade
January 15, 2023, 16:48
At least 40 killed in plane crash in central Nepal
January 15, 2023, 12:50
Menendez vows to block plan to sell fighter jets to Turkey
January 15, 2023, 11:19
Two NBA coaches shine spotlight on Armenians
January 15, 2023, 10:35
Ruben Vardanyan says not going to resign
January 15, 2023, 00:32
Check AlsoClose
-
Ukrainian coach Alexander Petrakov to take charge of the Armenian national teamJanuary 14, 2023, 21:56