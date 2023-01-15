SportTop

Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Armenia and Armenian traditions

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 15, 2023, 20:16
Less than a minute

In a video shared by Inter Milan, former Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan guides fans through the traditions of Armenia.

