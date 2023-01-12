Aliyev continues to lie to the international community about month-long blockade of Lachin Corridor – Frank Pallone

Aliyev continues to lie to the international community about the month-long blockade of the Lachin Corridor, Member of the US House of Representatives Frank Pallone said in response to Azerbaijani President’s recent remarks.

“There is clear evidence it’s causing a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh by blocking critical food and medical supplies from getting to civilians,” he said in a Twitter post.

“It’s also disturbing that the only time Aliyev celebrates “free speech” is when it is used to threaten the lives of Armenians. I have worked with my Armenian Caucus colleagues to push the State Department and other world leaders to take serious action to end this man-made disaster,” the Congressman noted.

“120,000 innocent lives could be at risk in the coming days. We cannot stand idly by as this very real disaster unfolds before our eyes. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure the U.S. uses every diplomatic tool possible to bring this cruel blockade to an end,” Rep. Pallone said.