PoliticsTop

Aliyev continues to lie to the international community about month-long blockade of Lachin Corridor – Frank Pallone

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 12, 2023, 11:12
1 minute read

Aliyev continues to lie to the international community about the month-long blockade of the Lachin Corridor, Member of the US House of Representatives Frank Pallone said in response to Azerbaijani President’s recent remarks.

“There is clear evidence it’s causing a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh by blocking critical food and medical supplies from getting to civilians,” he said in a Twitter post.

“It’s also disturbing that the only time Aliyev celebrates “free speech” is when it is used to threaten the lives of Armenians. I have worked with my Armenian Caucus colleagues to push the State Department and other world leaders to take serious action to end this man-made disaster,” the Congressman noted.

“120,000 innocent lives could be at risk in the coming days. We cannot stand idly by as this very real disaster unfolds before our eyes. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure the U.S. uses every diplomatic tool possible to bring this cruel blockade to an end,” Rep. Pallone said.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 12, 2023, 11:12
1 minute read
Show More
Back to top button